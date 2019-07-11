Deputies searching for suspect after armed robbery in Lydia

LYDIA, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery.

According to a press release, the robbery happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the Lydia community. A witness told deputies that a man entered the store with a shirt covering his face and showed a handgun while demanding money from the cashier.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC .