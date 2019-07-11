Deputies searching for suspect after armed robbery in Lydia

Pee Dee Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office

LYDIA, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery.

According to a press release, the robbery happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the Lydia community. A witness told deputies that a man entered the store with a shirt covering his face and showed a handgun while demanding money from the cashier.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC .

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: