Deputies seek person of interest in deadly Timmonsville shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are looking for a person of interest in a deadly Timmonsville shooting that happened in March 2020.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office wants to inverview Semori Seven McKnight, 25, of Florence, in connection with the murder of Shawn “Whip” Gibson on March 25, 2020 on Byrd Street in Timmonsville.

Investigators believe McKnight may have valuable information regarding the investigation. McKnight is 5’9″ and approximately 145 pounds, according to deputies. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 302 or by using the free “Submit-a-Tip” app for iPhone and Android. Tips can be left anonymously.