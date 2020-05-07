Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at noon

Deputies seek suspect in robbery of Florence Co. Dollar General, searching area

Pee Dee Crime
Posted: / Updated:

file

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – Florence County deputies are seeking a suspect in a robbery of a Dollar General.

A man robbed a Dollar General store on Highway 52 in Effingham Thursday, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported and deputies are searching the area.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories