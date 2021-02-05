Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs from Florence man

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies seized hundreds of grams of drugs from a Florence man, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Waddell Dontrell Daniels, III., was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and trafficking cocaine, according to deputies.

During a search warrant Friday on Linfield Circle, deputies seized about 697 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of cocaine, 77 grams of methamphetamine, 150 ecstasy tablets, six fentanyl patches, four subutex patches, 3.5 grams of heroin and other controlled substances, according to deputies.

Deputies also seized $9,830 in cash believed to be proceeds from illegal drug activity and a 2008 Chevrolet truck believed to have facilitated drug activity.

Daniels is held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.