Deputies: Suspect intended to sexually assault 15-year-old victim in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies in Florence County tell News13 they’ve arrested a man that was going to sexually assault a 15 year old.

Willie Lavert Hicks was arrested on Tuesday. He’s charged with assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct-first degree. Investigators say it happened back on May 13, 2019.

According to a news release Hicks is, “alleged to have committed an assault with the intent of committing criminal sexual conduct with a 15 year old victim.”

A magistrate in Florence County denied bond. Hicks is behind bars at the Florence County Detention Center.

