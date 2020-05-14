Deputies: Timmonsville man arrested after inappropriate physical contact with juvenile

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Timmonsville man was arrested after deputies said he had inappropriate physical contact with a juvenile.

Lucious Wheeler, III, 62, of Timmonsville, was arrested by Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators Thursday, according to booking records.

Wheeler is accused of touching a juvenile female’s private area over her clothing without consent in February, deputies said.

Wheeler is charged with one count of assault and battery, second degree. Wheeler is held in the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond.

