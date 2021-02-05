Deputies search for suspect who robbed Florence County grocery store at gunpoint

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a woman who robbed a Florence County grocery store Friday night at gunpoint.
The robbery happened at about 8 p.m. at Aldi’s on South Irby Street. The suspect in the photo demanded money from a clerk at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of cash, according to deputies.
She was seen running towards East Carolyn Avenue, deputies said.
The suspect is described as approximately 5’4″ and about 120 pounds, deputies said. She was wearing a black hood and a pink mask.
Deputies believe the woman is responsible for a series of recent armed robberies in the Florence area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-2121 ext. 375, 1-888-CRIME-SC, or use the “Submit-a-tip” app.