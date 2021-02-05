Deputies search for suspect who robbed Florence County grocery store at gunpoint

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a woman who robbed a Florence County grocery store Friday night at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at about 8 p.m. at Aldi’s on South Irby Street. The suspect in the photo demanded money from a clerk at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of cash, according to deputies.

Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

She was seen running towards East Carolyn Avenue, deputies said.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’4″ and about 120 pounds, deputies said. She was wearing a black hood and a pink mask.

Deputies believe the woman is responsible for a series of recent armed robberies in the Florence area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-2121 ext. 375, 1-888-CRIME-SC, or use the “Submit-a-tip” app.