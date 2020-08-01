Dillion County Deputies investigate a deadly shooting Friday night

DILLION CO, SC (WBTW) — Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night in the Newtown Community of Dillon County, according to Captain Cliff Arnette.

Captain Arnette said that the incident is still under investigation so no other details were provided at this time.

