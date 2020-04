DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The county coroner has identified the victim of a deadly shooting in the Riverdale area of Dillon County.

James Murphy, 26, of Pee Dee Church Road in Riverdale, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Donnie Grimsley. The shooting happened on Saturday night off JoAnne Branch Road.

Grimsley said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the DCSO. Count on News13 for more updates as more information becomes available.