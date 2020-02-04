Dillon Co. man charged with murder after body found in vehicle

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Deputies have charged a man with murder after a body was found in a vehicle in the Little Rock Community.

Dillon County deputies were called to Harllee’s Bridge Road on Jan 12 for a person was found dead in a vehicle. Initial findings determined the person in the vehicle did not die as a result of a wreck, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, the death was determined to be a homicide. The deceased was identified as O’Darius La’Keith Page of Little Rock.

Nicholas Lampley, 29, of Little Rock, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: