Dillon Co. Sheriff’s Office, SLED investigate deadly shooting at Latta apartment complex

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deadly shooting at a Latta apartment complex.

Captain Cliff Arnette, with the sheriff’s office, says the shooting happened overnight at the Southside Apartments in Latta.

Crime scene investigators with SLED are assisting the sheriff’s office in processing the scene.

No other information is available. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES: