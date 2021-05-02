Dillon County deputies arrest man wanted for murder after body found in motel

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County deputies arrested a man wanted for murder after a body was found Thursday in a motel, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Jameel Mercer was arrested and charged with murder. The body was found in a room at the Relax Inn on Highway 301 in the Dillon area, officials said.

The body was identified Friday as Dominic Howard, 28, of Dillon, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Grimsley said the death is being treated as suspicious.