One dead after Dillon County shooting, sheriff’s office says

SUNDAY – 12 P.M. UPDATE: One person died after a shooting Saturday night on Joann Branch Road, according to Captain Cliff Arnette, with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dillon County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the person killed. Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Count on News13 for more updates as more information becomes available.

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County deputies were dispatched Saturday night to a shooting incident, authorities say.

The shooting incident was in the area of Joann Branch Road and Neta Drive in Dillon County, Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office tells News13.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting the sheriff’s office in processing the scene, Arnette said.

The shooting is under investigation by the DCSO. No other information has been released. Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines