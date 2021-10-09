1 dead, 2 wounded in pair of shootings Friday night in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed, one person was on life-support and another person was wounded after two separate but related shootings Friday night in Dillon County, authorities said.

The violence began when Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said deputies were called about 10 p.m. to the Escalade Club on Highway 57 South in the Newtown community to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, he said deputies were told that two people had been taken to McCleod Dillon Hospital in Dillon with gunshot wounds. Deputies later learned that one of the victims had died, Pernell said.

The second shooting occurred near midnight at N. 14th Avenue and E. Jefferson Street, several blocks from the hospital, and injured a woman, according to Dillon Police Lt. Jason Turner.

She was in a car with several people who had just recently left the hospital where a group of people had gathered after the first shooting, Turner said. The shots apparently were fired from another vehicle that had left the hospital about the same time, he said.

There have been no arrests in either shooting, and authorities are asking for the public’s help with the investigations. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 843-774-1432 or the police department’s anonymous tip line at 843-774-0051, extension 1710.

There is a history of gun violence at the Escalade Club. Two women were taken to the hospital after being shot outside the club in May. In July 2019, authorities charged 28-year-old Brandon Whittington of Lake View with murder after 26-year-old Aljawan Leem of Dillon was shot to death at the club.