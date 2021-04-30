Dillon County deputies search for murder suspect after body found Thursday

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has identified a murder suspect wanted after a body was found Thursday at a motel, according to deputies.

Jameel Mercer is wanted for murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

The body was found inside a motel room at the Relax Inn along Highway 301 in the Dillon area, Pernell said. Deputies responded at about 11:20 a.m.

The body was identified Friday as Dominic Howard, 28, of Dillon, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Grimsley said the death is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Derrick Cartwright at 843-632-2689 or Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

