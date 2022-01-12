Dillon County jury finds man guilty for trafficking meth

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County jury Wednesday found a man guilty of trafficking 100-200 grams of methamphetamine after deliberating for less than three hours, according to the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Marc “Duke” McKeiver was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, according to the solicitor’s office. McKeiver was arrested as part of a multi-agency drug investigation in 2019.

At the time of the trial, McKeiver was facing nine pending drug and weapons charges in Dillon County and was facing up to 135 years for the combined charges, according to the solicitor’s office. In October, Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel offered him a plea deal of 15 years for all of his charges. In December, McKeiver rejected the deal and one of the charges was called to trial this week.

Some of the evidence presented during the trial included photos of “unique-looking” methamphetamine pills that were posted to a social media account belonging to McKeiver the same day a confidential informant bought similar pills from him, according to the solicitor’s office.

McKeiver must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.