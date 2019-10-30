Dillon County man arrested for running car repair shop without a licence

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested a man Wednesday and charged him with operating a business without a license.

According to the Department of Revenue, Kenneth Raymond Moore was arrested after continuing to operate his auto repair business Ray’s Bimmer and Benz, after his business license was revoked.

If convicted, Moore faces a maximum penalty of $200 or 30 days in jail or both.

Moore is being held in the Dillon County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. Dillon County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the arrest.