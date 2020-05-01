Dillon County man arrested on child pornography charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County man was arrested on seven charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Quintel McLaughlin, 38, of Hamer, Wilson said.

Investigators said McLaughlin solicited sex from a minor, kidnapped a minor, engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, encouraged a minor to produce and send sexually explicit images, as well as blackmailed and extorted a minor.

McLaughlin was arrested April 29 and charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree, one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, one count of kidnapping, a felony offense punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and one count of blackmail, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

McLaughlin is held in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.