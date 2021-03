DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County man was arrested and charged with child sex crimes, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Dean Webster, 41, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Webster was taken to the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.