Dillon County Sheriff’s Office charges woman with murder after shooting victim dies

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman with murder after a shooting victim has died.

Becky Warriax Williamson, 53, of Red Springs, NC, has been charged with murder for her role in a shooting on Oct 15 in the Mt. Calvary Community of Dillon County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Williamson also had been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, along with assault and battery of a high and aggressive nature.

She was arrested in Robeson County and extradited to Dillon County. She is in custody at the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.