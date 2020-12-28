Dillon County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dillon-county-sheriff_436184

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the Newtown community, according to Cpt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST CRIME HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story