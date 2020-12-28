Dillon County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night.
The shooting happened in the Newtown community, according to Cpt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.
Count on News13 for updates.
