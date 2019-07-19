Dillon County woman charged with homicide by child abuse in infant’s death

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A Dillon County woman is facing a new charge in connection to the death of a 5-month-old infant, according to warrants.

According to arrest warrants, Judy Cox is charged with homicide by child abuse. Those warrants were filed on Thursday. The charge stems from an incident that occurred on February, 12.

Cox was previously charged with abuse/parent, guardian, other allowing another person to inflict great bodily harm upon a child in connection to that incident. Warrants allege that on February 12, Cox caused “great bodily injury or harm upon a child” by shaking the child in a way that “caused severe damage to the brain area and severe trauma to the eye area.”

The case remains under a gag order signed by Judge Roger Henderson.

