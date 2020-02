DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A man found dead behind a home in Dillon was shot, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Brandon Lamar Brown, 27, of Dillon, died from a gunshot wound, Grimsley said on Wednesday, and his death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Brown’s body was found at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday behind a home on South 9th Avenue. The Dillon Police Department and the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating.

