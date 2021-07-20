Dillon man sentenced after body found in a car’s trunk in 2016

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A 56-year-old Dillon man will spend 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Ervin Stanley pleaded guilty on Tuesday, the second day of his trial, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

In Jan. 2016, Jamel Smith’s body was found in the trunk of a car floating in the Little Pee Dee River, according to the attorney general’s office. Smith had been reported missing from Rowland, North Carolina.

Smith had been shot several times, and investigators were not able to determine a motive for the crime.