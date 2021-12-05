Dillon police investigating after man shot in the leg

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday night, Chief David Lane said.

The shooting happened on South First Avenue, and the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Lane said.

Lane said the man told officers he does not know who shot him. No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.