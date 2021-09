DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A 2-month-old child has died at a residence on East Cleveland Street in Dillon, according to Dillon police.

The child was taken to the hospital, but police have not released any additional details about their investigation.

Because the investigation involves an infant death, a crime scene team from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to process the scene, police said.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.