DNR sets traps for possible coyotes, foxes in Bennettsville area

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW ) – Police want residents to know they are searching for possible coyotes or foxes seen in the Lakeside area.

Traps have been set and other precautions have been taken to ensure the public’s safety, police reported. A licensed and bonded wildlife removal service had been contacted and is currently working in the area.

Bennettsville police officials say the department only handles domestic animals, unfortunately, but they will immediately respond to any calls for service through 911 concerning vicious or threatening animals – domestic or wild.

The people hired to set the traps are licensed with the state Department of Natural Resources. Bennettsville police say they have been working closely with the DNR on this matter.

“The B.P.D. has also been in close contact with D.N.R. regarding this matter; moreover, working together to resolve any citizens concerns,” the department posted.