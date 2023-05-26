FLORENCE COUNTY, S. C. (WBTW) – One person was shot on McCrea Terrace in Florence Thursday evening, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release by the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at around 6 p.m. and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non life threatening injuries.

News13 had a crew on the scene and saw the Sheriff’s Office vehicles surrounding McCrea Terrace.

The incident is under investigation and no additional information is available at this time, according to deputies.

