Dogs found chained behind Florence home without food or water, woman charged

FLORENCE SC, (WBTW) – Florence police have arrested a woman after three dogs were found chained to the back of a home in the city.
According to Florence Police, Kiki Rochelle Mouzon has been charged with three counts of ill-treatment towards animals. Police say three dogs were found chained up outside a home in the 600 block of Marion Street on July 17 after officers got a call about malnourished animals at the location. The dogs were reported to be in poor condition, with no food or water available to them.
The dogs were taken to a local animal shelter for further examination. After investigating, police say that the dogs were in the care of Mouzon.
Mouzon is being held at the Florence County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond. Booking records show she is also charged with filing a false police report by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. That charge also has a $5,000 bond.
