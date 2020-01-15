Driver charged in deadly weekend crash in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC AREA (WBTW) – A man has been charged in connection with a deadly crash that happened in Florence County over the weekend.

Darren Deondre Gibson has been charged in the case, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Gibson, 31, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of DUI/felony driving under the influence, death results. Gibson remains in the center and no bond has been set as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Darren Deondre Gibson (courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

Cpl. Collins told News13 Gibson was the driver of a 2016 Dodge Challenger that disregarded a stop sign, ran off the road and crashed into a tree at the intersection of Green Acres Road and Bannockburn Road around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. The passenger of the vehicle was killed.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died as Mario Thomas, 44, of Florence.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: