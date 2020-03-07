Driver facing charges after wreck in Dillon County leaves Robeson Co. woman dead: SCHP

UPDATE:

Master Trooper Brian Lee, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, identified the driver as Jason T. Quick, 23. Quick was cited with driving under suspension and driving too fast for conditions.

Count on News13 for updates.

UPDATE:

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley says Adina Doctor died on scene from injuries sustained in the wreck. Doctor was 22 years old from St. Pauls in Robeson County.

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A driver is being charged after a deadly single-vehicle wreck in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 6:40 Saturday morning when the driver of a 2012 Nissan Maxima ran off Highway 9, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

The driver then over-corrected, went off the right side of the roadway and overturned before striking a utility pole, according to SCHP.

Authorities say the passenger of the car was ejected and died on scene. They were not wearing a seat belt.

The driver- who was buckled in- was taken to a local hospital. The driver will be charged with driving under suspension and driving too fast for conditions, Master Trooper Lee said.

News13 is working to learn the names of the driver and passenger. Count on us for updates.

Latest Headlines