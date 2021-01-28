Drug Free Marlboro Coalition director accused of submitting false travel reimbursements

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Drug Free Marlboro Coalition program director was accused of submitting fraudulent travel reimbursements to the Marlboro County Finance Department, according to SLED.

Pamela M. Ashwood, 55, allegedly received $2,114.49 in reimbursements between July and October 2019, according to an arrest warrant provided by SLED. She’s charged with grand larceny.

Marlboro County officials requested the investigation from SLED.

Ashwood was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.