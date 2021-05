FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities took a 22-year-old Effingham woman into custody Sunday on charges connected to a February shooting in Florence.

Summer Ashley Stephens was booked on one charge of conspiracy. She has received a $15,000 surety bond.

One person was shot on Feb. 13 at the Red Roof Inn, according to police. The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not disclosed what Stephens’s role in the incident was.