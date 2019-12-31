Employee assaulted during Timmonsville Dollar General robbery

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating after a robbery and assault at a Timmonsville Dollar General.

Two men robbed the Dollar General on Highway 76 Monday night and assaulted an employee, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown. The men were tracked for a short distance, but it is believed they had a car to get away.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office tracking team assisted.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

On December 29, News13 reported that two men robbed a Dollar General on South Firetower Road in Florence County and were able to get away with a “small amount of cash.”

An armed robbery happened at the Dollar General on W. McIver Road in Florence County on December 7.

In late October, News13 reported that deputies were investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General located at the intersection of Lamar Highway and Center Road in Darlington.

In September, Kingstree police captured a suspect in an armed robbery at a Dollar General. That robbery happened at the Dollar General located on Longstreet Street on August 20, according to a post on the Kingstree Police Department’s Facebook page. “Both the manager and clerk was assaulted with a weapon.”

In August, Darlington County deputies said a person entered the Dollar General located at 904 Lamar Highway, presented a weapon, and demanded cash.

On August 18, News13 reported that Lamar police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Dollar General store. Police said this incident happened at the Dollar General on Main Street. One person suffered injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Also in August, Florence County deputies responded to the Dollar General located at 101 S. Firetower Road for an armed robbery.

The Cheraw Police Department said in August that a robbery occurred at the Dollar General at 522 Chesterfield Highway. Police asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and offered a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

In July, a man was arrested in connection to a stabbing at a Longs Dollar General. Elbert Janie Parriott, 52, was arrested in the case, according to a report from the Horry County Police Department. Officers responded to the 90 Cloverleaf Drive in Longs around 11:45 a.m. on July 1 for a stabbing, the report said. Witnesses reportedly told police Parriott stabbed and beat up the victim.

In June, News13 reported that Georgetown police responded to the Dollar General store located at 510 Church St. for a possible burglary. According to a Facebook post from the Georgetown Police Department, officers noticed the front door “had been shattered” upon arriving. CCTV footage from the Dollar General store was reviewed, “at which time the male subject, wearing what was described by the witness was seen throwing a rock at the glass panel of the door,” the post also said. The man “was then seen jumping behind the counter and taking several items.”

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at a Dollar General store on June 3. The department said the incident happened at the store on 8003 N. Fraser St., near Choppee Road. Photos released to the public show three men entering the store and demanding money. One of the men, deputies said, pointed a long gun at a store clerk. Deputies said the men managed to get away with an undetermined amount of money pulled from a cash register. No injuries were reported.

News13 reached out to Dollar General corporate in August and received the following statement:

“At Dollar General, the safety of our customers and employees is a priority, and we employ a number of safety and security procedures to prevent, deter and, if necessary, respond to criminal activity in our stores. To protect the integrity of these measures, we do not comment on them specifically.” MARY KATHRYN COLBERT, WITH DOLLAR GENERAL PUBLIC RELATIONS

