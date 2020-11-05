Ex-Florence County deputies among group appearing in federal court over alleged illegal gambling scheme

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Nine defendants appeared in federal court in Florence Wednesday for their alleged ties to an illegal gambling organization.

Among those appearing for the arraignment was ex- Florence County Lt. Mark Fuleihan and ex-Florence deputy Timothy Keefe.

The nine are named in a federal indictment that details their alleged involvement in an illegal gambling business that reportedly generated around $2,000 in gross revenue on any single day.

The nine faced U.S. magistrate judge Thomas Rogers III three at a time. Judge Rogers set a $20,000 unsecured bond with standard conditions for all of them except for Fuleihan. Fuleihan’s bond condition remains the same since being set earlier in the year at $25,000 while appearing for a criminal complaint.

Each of the defendants entered a not guilty plea.

This latest indictment says Fuleihan, Timothy Keefe, Dale Smith, Tyrone Eaddy, Cliff Cantey, Kenneth Moore, George Dollard, Sheryl Kirby and Leroy Barbour “did conduct, finance, manage, supervise, direct, and own an illegal gambling business.”

Aside from this indictment, Fuleihan also faces federal obstruction charges and an ethics bribery charge. The former Lieutenant was fired from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on April 2, the same day as his arrest.

In a news release sent from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office to News13 on April 2, Fuleihan was accused of accepting bribes from “associates” of a local gambling organization “in exchange for information/services used to facilitate the operation of the illegal gambling organization and to avoid detection from other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.”

