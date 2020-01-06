Fallen Florence police officer being escorted to MUSC; suspect in custody

CHARLESTON, S.C. – UPDATE: The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office advised the public to expect a heavy police presence this afternoon as they and other law enforcement agencies will escort the body of Officer Jackson Winkeler from MUSC back to Florence.

The escort will proceed from I-26 to I-95, according to BCSO.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday at the Florence Center located at 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 p.m. until p.m. at Pyerian Baptist Church, 2813 Pyerian Road, Latta, South Carolina 29565.

The Florence Regional Airport Director Connie Anderson released a statement saying “I believe the thing that sets us apart from other airports is the family unit that we have here. Yesterday, one of our family members lost his life in the line of duty, serving our airport. Officer Jackson Winkeler brought so much joy to our work family. His contagious laughter and infectious personality had the ability to brighten a room when walking in the door and he will forever impact those of us here at the Florence Regional Airport who had the pleasure of working with him. Please continue to pray for us as our family unit is broken right now but we are so thankful for the Grace of our Heavenly Father and know that in time, we will heal. As we do so, Jackson’s memory and dedication to the Florence Regional Airport will FOREVER live on. We ask you to please join us in prayer for Jackson’s family. Thank you Winkeler family for allowing us to love and share in your son’s life. He is and will always be Florence Regional Airport’s hero.”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local law enforcement officers have blocked off parts of Rutledge Avenue and Sheppard Street near the Crosstown as the body of Officer Jackson Winkeler, 26, is transported to MUSC.

His autopsy will be conducted at MUSC.

Winkeler, an officer with the Florence Regional Airport Police, was shot on Sunday while attempting to conduct a traffic stop at the airport.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has identified the suspect as James Edward Bell (37).

James Edward Bell (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

Bell is being held at the Florence County Detention Center. According to booking records, Bell was booked into the center at 10:42 a.m. Monday on a charge of “armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon.” No bond has been set.

Bell is expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning, a major with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office told News13.

Count on News13 for updates.