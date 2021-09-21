Family of Florence Co. deputy killed in ambush files suit against Fred Hopkins

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)  – Attorneys for the family of deceased Deputy Farrah Turner filed a wrongful death suit against the man charged in a 2018 mass shooting of seven officers in Florence.

Two officers were killed in the shooting, including Deputy Turner.

The suit was filed Tuesday against Frederick Hopkins, charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, and his family members: Cheryl Hopkins; Seth Hopkins; David Suggs; the Suggs Family Revocable Trust; & Cheryl Hopkins and David Suggs as Trustees of the Suggs Family Revocable Trust.

“Cheryl Hopkins knew Frederick Hopkins suffered from posttraumatic stress syndrome and kept weapons in the house despite that knowledge,” according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit says Cheryl did not keep the weapons secured knowing about Fred’s mental illness and that he had “violent tendencies.”

The suit also claims Seth Hopkins, who entered a guilty plea to a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, knew his father Frederick Hopkins woud react violently when police came to the house to investigate.

“In an effort to protect Seth Hopkins from criminal prosecution for his sexual assault against
minor children, Defendant Frederick Hopkins fired upon law enforcement, namely Farrah
Turner,” the suit claims.

Fred Hopkins, a disbarred lawyer, is in a Columbia jail awaiting a jury trial.  Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

