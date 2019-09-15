Fayetteville car dealer pays out nearly 2 million to settle sexual misconduct case

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WBTW) – New details are emerging involving the prominent Fayetteville car dealer accused of molesting an underage boy in Darlington County.

Court documents obtained by the Fayetteville Observer reveal Mike Lallier agreed to pay three boys and several others 1.925 million dollars to settle a lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2016 and alleges Lallier molested a 15-year-old boy at a NASCAR race at the Darlington Raceway.

By December, an amended version of the lawsuit was filed including two other teenage boys. They also allege Lallier of committing sexual battery.

The Fayetteville Observer says a document filed on December 14, 2016 asks a judge to approve the settlement.

The suit details the three boys’ separate encounters with Lallier. It says Lallier provided the boys with alcohol before making sexual advances.

In court documents obtained by CBS North Carolina in 2017, it was revealed a former employee of Lallier accuses him of demanding sexual relationships with at least seven young male employees.

The document also says “In two instances, claimants were paid up to $450,000 to settle sexual misconduct claims.”

Aside from the lawsuit- which was filed in Cumberland County- Lallier still faces criminal charges in Darlington County. He is charged with third-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor.

That charge is from the incident that happened at a campground off of Harry Byrd Highway in Darlington Raceway on September 3, 2016.

The arrest warrant, obtained from the Darlington County Clerk of Court, states “the defendant Michael Lallier did engage in sexual battery by using his hands to fondle the victim under his clothes to sexually arouse himself and the victim.”

The criminal case still has not gone to trial. News13 is working to learn more about the status of the case. Count on us for updates.