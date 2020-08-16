FCSO investigate possible homicide near Florence Sunday

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating an apparent homicide after receiving a call on Sunday morning.

According to the investigators, deputies discovered the body of the deceased at a residence on McIver Road near Florence.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken has ordered the autopsy on the deceased, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is ask to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 360, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for iPhone or Android.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

