FCSO: Man arrested after threatening, pistol-whipping girlfriend Christmas Eve

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Counter deputies have arrested a man after he allegedly threatening and pistol-whipping his girlfriend.

According to arrest warrants from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Raheem Laquan Davis allegedly got into a fight with his girlfriend on Christmas Eve. During the altercation Davis got a 9mm handgun and pointed it at his girlfriend, threatening to shoot her and refusing to let her leave. He then struck her in the back of the had with the gun.

Davis is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.