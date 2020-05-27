FCSO search for suspect wanted in January convenience store robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store in January.

Kingyatti Keon Brown, of Wilson Street in Florence, is wanted in connection with the armed robbery of Suzie Q’s convenience store in January, where he is accused of pointing a gun at the cashier and taking money.

In-store surveillance captured the incident as well as the image of Brown.

Store personnel were able to identify Brown, who was a regular customer, according to investigators. Brown is 31 years old and is approximately 5’6″, approximately 170 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121 ext 373, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or