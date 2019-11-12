FCSO: Woman allegedly lured victims to a motel to rob them

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a woman after she allegedly lured victims on social media to a motel on West Lucas Street in order to rob them.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Heather Altman has been charged with two counts of armed robbery in connection to an incident that happened in September. Investigators say that Altman and others allegedly lured victims to the Knights Inn in Florence on social media. When victims entered the motel room one of her associates would point a handgun at the victims demanding money.

Investigators say that after taking cash from the victims they were then allowed to leave.

Altman is currently out on a $10,000 bond.