FDTC postpones spring 2020 graduation due to coronavirus

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence-Darlington Technical College’s spring 2020 graduation ceremony will be postponed due to the coronavirus.

University officials made the announcement Thursday in the following statement:

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) will host its Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremony at a later date.

FDTC will not cancel this year’s Commencement Ceremony, but its leaders will decide on a later date once the outlook of the COVID-19 outbreak becomes clearer. The decision to postpone Commencement is consistent with other colleges and universities in the region and throughout the state.

On Monday, FDTC transitioned to offering the majority of its courses online in an effort to keep the semester on-track. FDTC has been a leader in online instruction for many years. Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, FDTC was already exploring innovative technologies to deliver and support online instruction. FDTC will continue to keep the majority of its instruction online throughout the remainder of the 2020 Spring Semester.

“We have transitioned to offering most of our instruction in an online format,” said FDTC Interim President Edward Bethea. “The situation remains very fluid, but solutions and options are coming to the forefront each day. We are making provisions for Wi-Fi access – not only in our parking lots but also at our Cosmetology Center and our sites in Lake City, Mullins and Hartsville.”

FDTC is operating on a fluid schedule. Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered FDTC to remain closed until at least March 31.