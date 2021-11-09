Female Florence County inmate died of fentanyl overdose, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An accidental overdose of fentanyl led to the death of a female inmate at the Florence County Detention Center in August, authorities said.

Tiffany Love Williams, 29, who died at the jail on Aug. 23, had “a toxic level of fentanyl in her system,” according to Corner Keith von Lutcken. Toxicology studies were performed as part of an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, he said.

Williams was found unresponsive in her cell and taken to the Florence Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room, von Lutcken said. At the time she was booked into the jail, von Lutcken said she had admitted to using heroin “very recently.”