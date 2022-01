A Floydale Fire Department truck was stolen on Jan. 18, 2022, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: Dillon County Sheriff’s Office)

FLOYDALE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a fire department’s rescue truck that was stolen Tuesday.

The Floydale Fire Department truck was stolen after 3 p.m., according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 841-3707 or at (843) 774-1432.