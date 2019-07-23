Florence Co. deputies arrest alleged porch pirate

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Florence County deputies have arrested an alleged porch pirate.

Timothy Wayne Beasley was arrested on July 19 on four counts of simple larceny of $2,000 or less, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Beasley allegedly took delivered packages from residences on Westbrook Drive, Monterey Drive and Trotter Road in Florence County.

Investigators say that surveillance video at or near these homes identified Beasley.

The FCSO said that Beasley was also wanted by the City of Florence Police Department on a burglary warrant.

Beasley was released on Monday from the Florence County Detention Center on a $6,000 surety bond.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about possible package thefts between July 15 and July 19 is asked to contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or “Submit-A-Tip on the FCSO free app for iPhone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.