Florence Co. deputies charge caretaker with neglecting elderly person

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A live-in caretaker has been arrested and is charged with neglecting an elderly person.

The charge stems from an incident Thursday, when Kimberly Schoolcraft failed to provide help for hours after the elder fell.

She was arrested by investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and charged with willful neglect of a vulnerable adult, according to Major Michael Nunn

Investigators say Schoolcraft “placed the adult at an unreasonable risk of harm by failing to provide aid to the adult who had allegedly fallen for approximately 11 hours.”

Schoolcraft is being held at the Florence County Detention Center. Her bond was set for $10,000.

