9 arrested after Florence Co. deputies conduct drug operation in Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Multiple people have been arrested after Florence County deputies conducted a drug operation in Johnsonville.

News13’s Annie Mapp was at the scene and reports the operation was at a home on the corner of Broadway Street and Williamsburg Avenue on Thursday morning.

The FCSO held a press conference at the Johnsonville Police Department Thursday morning.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the home around 7 a.m. Thursday, the FCSO said. Deputies also executed several arrest warrants around the Johnsonville area Thursday morning. In total, nine people have been arrested.

The department also said they’ve been working on this case for about two months, and U.S. Marshalls and the Johnsonville Police Department assisted.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

