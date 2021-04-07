Florence Co. deputies find 57 pounds of weed, mushrooms, weapons in pickup; driver arrested

FLORENCE CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies with the Florence County narcotics unit found 57 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, and weapons in a white pickup after a traffic stop.

According to the report, the deputies stopped the truck for a moving violation on Tuesday and noticed an odor of marijuana when they approached. As a result, a probable cause search of the truck was conducted and deputies found the marijuana, 21 grams of mushrooms, a Ruger handgun, and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Bradley Bobbitt, 44, of Florence, who was driving, has been charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to distribute other substances (mushrooms), and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

(Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

Bobbitt is being held at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office pending a bond hearing.