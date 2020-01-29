Florence Co. deputies: Fugitive from TN arrested after woman kidnapped

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Florence County deputies say they’ve arrested a fugitive out of Tennessee after a woman was kidnapped.

Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby says the sheriff’s office was notified by the FBI in Memphis, Tennessee to be on the lookout for an 18-wheeler with a possible kidnapping victim inside.

FCSO deputies located the truck and were able to get the driver out, Kirby said. A woman began “screaming for help” and was found inside the truck.

The woman was taken to a hospital and the driver was arrested, Kirby added. The truck has been impounded at the sheriff’s office.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 as we work to learn more.

